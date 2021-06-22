It's finally hot in Vancouver and everyone's complaining

Hot weather is baking Vancouver as it experiences its first minor heatwave of 2021, with temperature records being broken across the province.

BC Hydro has actually put out a release suggesting that the extreme heat has put the Western electricity grid under stress.

We’re big fans of finding ways to stay cool. Check out these low-cost ways to beat this heat wave: https://t.co/a1V4ln2SFQ pic.twitter.com/nrHLnZjgfO — BC Hydro (@bchydro) June 22, 2021

The extreme heat has also left many Vancouverites under stress, wondering if it’s time to finally splurge on that pricey AC unit that they’ll use for one month out of the year.

Environment Canada put out a special weather statement due to temperatures being 5 to 10 degrees above seasonal. It is expected to let up tomorrow, only to return with a sweaty vengeance this weekend.

All it took was one day of summer for some to be completely over it.

Time to reiterate my most controversial take: summer is the WORST season of all and you can take your sunburn-loving, sweaty, poor sleep, sluggish, chafing, dehydrated, miserable, makeup-melting, sticky opinions somewhere else. pic.twitter.com/uPmtEKALoW — Penny Daflos (@PennyDaflos) June 21, 2021

It’s officially reached the level of heat here where if I move beads of sweat pour down my face. Vancouver ringing in solstice with a heat wave 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3DJt5kDOBq — ♄☋Veronicka~they/them🌹 (@flame_tender) June 21, 2021

I don’t want to hear any of y’all making fun of folks in Seattle for bitching about the 90F+ temperatures. It could be over 100 next week. Yes, it gets hotter where you are. I grew up in the South, I love a hot-ass summer, but we don’t have A/C here. This is gonna be deadly. — Kat Cosgrove, Mullet Advocate (@Dixie3Flatline) June 22, 2021

Even the pups have had enough:

I love that in Vancouver, 80 degrees is a heat wave that requires a special weather statement 😎 pic.twitter.com/gXVHKIi30V — Liz Hume (@HumePainter) June 19, 2021

Looking forward to a few cooler days before another mini heatwave next weekend! Vancouver used to be more survivable without air conditioning. — Mike Barker (@mikebarker) June 22, 2021

Some are faring better than others:

The Indian in me just had an apoplexy, this is not even 29 degree temperature, this is utterly perfect weather, every dad in India just went and checked his electricity bill after hearing you say AC pic.twitter.com/5Is6FjEd4K — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) June 21, 2021

Then there’s this warrior who somehow survived her journey:

Super chill sunny hot 7K run to & from Kerrisdale pool! Huffed & puffed up the hill in the heat! 1500m swim. Lugged toilet paper the last kilometre! Lol#vancouverrunner #westvanruncrew #thesweatlife#triathlontraining #Kerrisdalepool #vancouver pic.twitter.com/PRUjnRfvEb — Debra Kato (@debrakato) June 20, 2021

Daily Hive has learned that autumn is the preferred season for people who aren’t a fan of the heat.