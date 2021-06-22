It's finally hot in Vancouver and everyone's complaining

NewsWeather

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Jun 22 2021, 10:46 am
Dirima/Shutterstock

Hot weather is baking Vancouver as it experiences its first minor heatwave of 2021, with temperature records being broken across the province.

BC Hydro has actually put out a release suggesting that the extreme heat has put the Western electricity grid under stress.

The extreme heat has also left many Vancouverites under stress, wondering if it’s time to finally splurge on that pricey AC unit that they’ll use for one month out of the year.

via GIPHY

Environment Canada put out a special weather statement due to temperatures being 5 to 10 degrees above seasonal. It is expected to let up tomorrow, only to return with a sweaty vengeance this weekend.

Heat wave

Environment Canada

All it took was one day of summer for some to be completely over it.

Even the pups have had enough:

Some are faring better than others:

Then there’s this warrior who somehow survived her journey:

Daily Hive has learned that autumn is the preferred season for people who aren’t a fan of the heat.

