Helicopter carrying vehicle flies around Vancouver's West End (VIDEOS)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Vancouver (@dailyhivevancouver)

Some downtown Vancouver residents got a loud awakening on Tuesday morning when the thudding sound of helicopter blades greeted them at sunrise.

Two helicopters were flying around the West End, and one of them was carrying a vehicle suspended on a cable. The vehicle appeared to be a dark-coloured SUV or hatchback.

A second yellow chopper was following the first helicopter, bending and circling behind it.

The choppers travelled back and forth over English Bay, and many residents shared videos of the sight on social media.

Two helicopters are flying around the West End this morning and one of them is carrying an SUV Very strange pic.twitter.com/Vwm6E7Aq5G — Megan Devlin (@MegDevlinn) June 22, 2021

Nothing to see here folks. Just a helicopter flying around carrying an SUV the West End while another one is filming. Welcome to Hollywood North. pic.twitter.com/sLxvcKLme9 — Karm Sumal (@KarmSumal) June 22, 2021

Vancouver Police Department media relations officer Const. Tania Visintin said she heard the helicopters were filming a commercial over downtown.

The two choppers circled downtown from about 5:30 to 6:15 am, and were gone when the sun fully came up.

Daily Hive has reached out to two local helicopter operators, Blackcomb Helicopters and Talon Helicopters, for more information and this story will be updated accordingly.