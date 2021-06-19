"Short-lived" heat wave headed for Metro Vancouver this weekend

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of Metro Vancouver ahead of a “short-lived” heat wave expected on Father’s Day.

The alert was issued early Saturday morning, and is in effect for several areas:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

According to Environment Canada, a heat wave is set to arrive on the South Coast on Sunday and last through Monday.

Temperatures are expected to be five to 10 degrees above seasonal. Daytime highs will peak in the low-thirties in inland areas.

“After a relatively cool start to the weekend, temperatures will be on the rise again on Father’s Day,” the alert reads.

“The ridge associated with this warm spell will start shifting inland on Tuesday, ushering the hot air into the Interior.”

The weather authority’s forecast is calling for highs of 24°C on Sunday and Monday in the City of Vancouver, with inland areas set to see temperatures rise to 30°C.

With the sun set to shine for the next several days, the humidex will make the city feel like 28°C, and inland areas will feel like a balmy 33°C.

Better break out the sunblock, Vancouver.