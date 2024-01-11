Minus 20°C: Metro Vancouver hit with bitter-cold wind chill warning

An Arctic outflow warning has been issued for Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria, the Fraser Valley, and the Southern Gulf Islands, with bitter-cold wind chill values expected.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) blames the year’s first “Arctic intrusion” for the expected cold.

ECCC says that Arctic air, combined with strong outflow winds expected to reach speeds of up to 60 km/h, “will generate wind chill values of -20 beginning on Thursday night.”

With the cold temperatures comes the risk of hypothermia and frostbite.

In an ominous portion of the cold weather warning, ECCC says that wind chill values may moderate on Saturday afternoon for Metro Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, “but uncertainty remains on the timing of the warm-up.”

“If outside, dress warmly in layers and stay dry. Cover as much exposed skin as possible to avoid frostbite.”

Along with the crazy cold weather, ECCC and The Weather Network suggest we could see some flurries in Vancouver tomorrow.

The Weather Network is calling for one to three cm of snow for Vancouver on Thursday, with potentially more flurries in store next week.

Peak wind chill values Friday afternoon, overnight likely dipping into the -20’s away from the water. #BCCold pic.twitter.com/QfLNTAJgqj — Tyler Hamilton (@50ShadesofVan) January 10, 2024

