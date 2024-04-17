Metro Vancouver waterparks are hiring with some sweet summer perks

Summer is fast approaching and two of the region’s most popular waterparks are gearing up for a busy swim season.

Big Splash Water Slide Park in Tsawwassen and Cultus Lake Waterpark are hiring for a variety of jobs both in and out of the pools, with some including sweet perks for staff members.

So if you’re ready to dive into a new job, these employers could be what you’re looking for.

Cultus Lake Waterpark

Destination Cultus is accepting applications online for the 2024 season for its Waterpark and Adventure Park.

The Fraser Valley attractions have over a dozen positions to apply for, including ride attendants, water safety, park patrol and groundskeeping.

Pay starts at $17.50 an hour with a variety of perks including free admission, end-of-season bonuses, food and beverage discounts, and referral rewards.

Cultus Lake opened in 1984 and is locally owned and operated. The water park features numerous waterslides, several splash pads, a lazy river, and over 150 shade and shelter picnic areas.

Big Splash Water Slide Park

Big Splash is hosting an in-person job fair at its Tsawwassen location early next month.

On May 3 and 10 from 1 to 5 pm, and May 4 and 11 from 11 to 3 pm, interested applicants are invited to “bring a pen, resume, and your upbeat personality.”

The waterpark listed several full-time and part-time positions that they are looking to fill, though pay and perks for Big Splash Water Slide Park were not listed in the social media posting. Roles include tower guards, lifeguards (NL certificate required), guest services, and bartenders (Serving It Right required).

The seven-acre resort-style park features 13 body and tube slides, a kids’ zone, hot tubs, and more to help you beat the heat.