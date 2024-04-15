Stunning Canadian resort hiring for scenic jobs in BC and Alberta

If you’re looking for a change of scenery or just looking for work in general, a stunning resort in BC and one in Alberta are hiring for several jobs.

Emerald Lake Lodge, part of Canadian Rocky Mountain Resorts, is hiring for several roles that require you to live in a remote part of beautiful BC.

The BC resort is located in Field, near Yoho National Park of Canada. The resort’s website states, “Few destinations in Canada offer the unique mix of exceptional dining, tranquillity, and nature that Emerald Lake Lodge offers.”

The Alberta resort, located in Banff, is the beautiful Buffalo Mountain Lodge.

While the resorts offer a lot to visitors, what do the jobs offer?

If you’re a nature lover, one of the main perks of the jobs offered is the location.

Emerald Lake Lodge is looking for a staff housing manager. The position pays $55,000 per year. Benefits include casual dress, dental care, discounted or free food, extended healthcare, paid time off, an on-site gym, and parking.

Base pay for some other positions isn’t listed on the Canadian Rocky Mountain Resorts website, but Glassdoor suggests that the estimated salary ranges are in the same ballpark.

If food is your passion, the lodge is looking to hire servers, junior servers, and bartenders.

Folks with experience in plumbing or electrical work could get a leg up as the resort is also looking for maintenance labourers.

The views don’t get much better than the beauty surrounding the resort. Emerald Lake Lodge is located near the Alberta border, and according to Google Maps, flying there would be easier than driving, which would take approximately nine hours. The resort website states it’s 2.5 hours from the Calgary International Airport.

It’s also a great opportunity for Alberta residents, as the Emerald Lake Lodge is closer to folks in major Alberta cities than it is for residents of major BC cities.

Buffalo Mountain Lodge, located in Banff, is also hiring a maintenance manager, as is the head office of Canadian Rocky Mountain Resorts, which is located in Calgary.

Calgary’s head office is looking for a marketing and design coordinator and a general manager.

For a complete list of opportunities, click here.