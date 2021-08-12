How to watch and stream the Premier League in Canada

The Premier League is set to kick off this Friday, August 13, with an opening clash featuring newly-promoted Brentford take on North London-based Arsenal.

Ten matches highlight the opening weekend, with the first of them coming Friday at 3 pm ET/12 pm PT.

Highlighting the weekend is a clash between last year’s champions Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday at 11:30 am ET/8:30 am PT.

A full, season-long schedule that should adjust for your computer’s time zone is available here.

With 380 games ahead from August to May 2022, the Premier League should be set for a whirlwind of a season.

If you’re looking to watch your favourite team in Canada, here’s how you can do so.

Where to stream the Premier League in Canada

The main way to access Premier League matches in Canada is through a subscription to streaming service DAZN, (pronounced da-zone.)

Some matches (usually marquee afternoon contests) will be played on NBC’s main channel, which can be accessed via most cable packages.

How much does DAZN cost?

For your first month, DAZN users can sign up for a 30-day free trial and then a subscription costs $20 per month after that. A one-year subscription costs $150.

Other soccer matches on DAZN include the Champions League, Europa League, Women’s Champions League, and select MLS and lower-level English league matches.

DAZN also offers access to every NFL game, boxing matches, KHL hockey, darts, FIBA basketball competitions, as well as the MLB Network.