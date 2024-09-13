How to watch Canucks, Oilers, and Flames compete in Young Stars

The 2o24 Young Stars tournament featuring the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Winnipeg Jets, and Edmonton Oilers kicks off today.

The event is a chance for the stars of the future to show off their skills.

Each team is offering different viewing options for their games.

The Canucks will be streaming their games on their website. Fans will be able to watch top prospects like Jonathan Lekkerimäki and Aatu Räty play together.

The #Canucks Young Stars games (which start tonight) will be streamed for free on https://t.co/hHz3BjivGw. Game 1 against the Oilers starts at 7:30 pm. — Noah Strang (@noahstrang_) September 13, 2024

The Flames are also offering fans the chance to watch their games for free. You can livestream their games through either the team’s official app or on their website.

While the Flames are the only team participating who didn’t make the playoffs last year, they have perhaps the strongest prospect pool. Their Young Stars roster is loaded with high draft picks, including Zayne Parekh and Samuel Honzek.

The Young Stars Classic is here 🔥 Puck drop is set for 5:00 PM MT with the game being streamed on https://t.co/gQywOSJFYT or on the #Flames app! pic.twitter.com/b8SWafKj5p — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 13, 2024

The Oilers are not streaming their games for free. Instead, you’ll need to be a subscriber to OilersPlus to get access to the action. The good news is that with the Flames and Canucks providing free viewing opportunities, fans should be able to avoid opening their wallets.

One of the players to watch is recent trade acquisition Matthew Savoie, who will be making his Oilers debut.

IT'S GAME DAY! The #Oilers Rookies will open the Young Stars Classic vs. the Canucks Rookies. 📍 Penticton, B.C.

⏰ 8:30pm MT

📺 https://t.co/O9Reajgs7Z pic.twitter.com/ZawdeNqUvv — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 13, 2024

Tickets to the games, which will be held at the South Okanagan Event Centre in Penticton, BC, are available online for $26.

The full schedule for the Young Stars tournament is displayed below. All listed times are for Pacific timezone.

Game 1: Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets (Sep 13, 2:30 pm)

Game 2: Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers (Sep 13, 7:30 pm)

Game 3: Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers (Sep 14, 7:30 pm)

Game 4: Vancouver Canucks vs. Winnipeg Jets (Sep 15, 2 pm)

Game 5: Winnipeg Jets vs. Edmonton Oilers (Sep 16, 11 am)

Game 6: Calgary Flames vs. Vancouver Canucks (Sep 16, 2:30 pm)