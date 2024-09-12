Vancouver Canucks defenceman Cole McWard will not be participating in the upcoming Young Stars tournament.

The blueliner is dealing with a “minor nagging injury,” says Abbotsford Canucks GM Ryan Johnson, per Postmedia’s Ben Kuzma.

The ailment does not seem serious and he’s not expected to be out for a significant period of time.

At 23 years old, McWard would’ve been one of the older players competing in the Young Stars tournament, which brings together prospects from the Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, and Winnipeg Jets.

Abby GM Ryan Johnson, who doubles as Van assistant GM, said Cole McWard, 23, is dealing with a "minor nagging injury" and no reason to push him at Young Stars tourney in Penticton. Jett Woo, 24, is also absent, but it's a promotion straight to main camp next week. #Canucks — Ben Kuzma 🇺🇦 (@benkuzma) September 12, 2024

The American played a single NHL game last season. He now has six career contests at the highest level under his belt in which he’s scored one goal.

He played in 57 AHL games last season and finished with four goals and 13 assists for 17 points. McWard is right-handed, which means there is a path to more NHL opportunities in the not-so-distant future as the Canucks are weaker on that side.

The Young Stars tournament kicks off tomorrow. The Canucks play their first game at night against the Oilers prospect group.

For those wanting to watch the #Canucks prospects, they play three games in the Young Stars tournament this weekend. – Sep 13th at 7:30 PM vs. #LetsGoOilers

– Sep 15th at 2 PM vs. #GoJetsGo

– Sep 16th at 2:30 PM vs. #Flames The games are usually streamed by the team on social. — Noah Strang (@noahstrang_) September 11, 2024

Some of the biggest names suiting up for the Canucks in this mini-tournament include AHL All-Star Arshdeep Bains and former first-round pick Jonathan Lekkerimaki. Both of those players, along with McWard, will likely start this upcoming season in Abbotsford.

The Canucks top line includes those two players along with prospect Aatu Räty, per The Athletic’s Thomas Drance. With their age and professional hockey experience, they should be one of the more dominant trios at this year’s Young Stars event.