Flames announce star-studded rookie roster ahead of Young Stars

Calgary Flames fans will want to tune into this weekend’s Young Stars Classic to check out a roster full of the team’s top prospects.

The rookie showcase is set to open up this Friday in Penticton with the Flames rookies taking on the Winnipeg Jets. While this may not be the NHL squad that fans are patiently awaiting to hit the ice, the Flames announced a rookie roster that is littered with the organization’s most exciting prospects and it will offer a unique opportunity for fans to get a glimpse of how they look rocking the flaming C.

In total, the roster will include three goaltenders, seven defencemen, and 14 forwards. Among those players are three first-round picks: defenceman Zayne Parekh and forwards Matvei Gridin and Samuel Honzek.

“I’m going to compete really hard and try to leave a good impression,” Parekh said ahead of the showcase. “I have high expectations for myself.”

pic.twitter.com/irc3XKFMNW — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 11, 2024

While those three players will be getting the most attention from Flames fans in Pentiction, the entire roster also consists of some interesting players taken in various rounds over the last few drafts.

Here is a complete list of players fans can expect to hit the ice this weekend for the Flames:

Luke McNamara (LW)

Parker Bell (LW)

David Silye (C)

Luke Misa (LW)

Lucas Ciona (LW)

Jaden Lipinski (C)

William Stromgren (RW)

Trevor Janicke (RW)

Jacob Battaglia (LW)

Hunter Laing (RW)

Matvei Gridin (LW)

Andrew Basha (LW)

Sam Morton (C)

Samuel Honzek (LW)

Zayne Parekh (D)

Axel Hurtig (D)

Etienne Morin (D)

Joni Jurmo (D)

Henry Mews (D)

Hunter Brzustewicz (D)

Artem Grushnikov (D)

Connor Murphy (G)

Matt Radomsky (G)

Waltteri Ignatjew (G)

The Flames will open up the tournament against the Jets on Friday before competing in a rookie edition of the Battle of Alberta on Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers. They will close things out with a game against the host Vancouver Canucks on Monday night.

As always with these types of showcases, a few of these players could wind up getting invited to the Flames’ main NHL training camp. The trio of Parekh, Gridin, and Honzek seem like locks to have that happen, but a close eye should also be kept on Hunter Brzustewicz, who was acquired by the Flames from the Canucks in the Elias Lindholm trade last season.

It’s expected to be another tough season for the Flames, but this event will give fans a sneak peek at the talent that should help the team rebuild into a competitive force.