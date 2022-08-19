Most of Canada may have a chance to see the northern lights this weekend.

The Weather Network says because of a series of flares and solar storms over the past four days, there could be a light show over the next few nights.

The fast-moving particles of a fast stream of the solar wind can spark auroras on their own as they interact with Earth’s magnetic field.

“With the stream sweeping past us at a time when the magnetic field is already ‘ringing’ from the impacts of CMEs (coronal mass ejections), there is a chance for geomagnetic storm activity to ramp up to even higher levels,” the network explains.

“Geomagnetic storms can cause issues with spacecraft and satellites and possibly even fluctuations in power grids on the ground. However, they also spark vibrant displays of the northern lights in our night skies.”

Where to watch the lights

According to the Astronomy North aurora forecast, there is a chance for Canadians in mid-latitudes to see the active auroras Friday evening and overnight.

If you’re in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador, you may need to head up north a bit to view the lights.

Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon, Nunavut, and the Northwest Territories will also see periods of active auroras.

The peak of the northern lights is expected to be near midnight.

“The closer you are to the North Magnetic Pole, the better your chances of being able to admire the northern lights,” the Canadian Space Agency’s aurora viewing tips. “That said, they can also be seen in more southerly parts of Canada during periods of intense solar activity.”

For a breathtaking observation night, the agency suggests viewers find a location that is free of light pollution. So stay away from city lights.

Clouds, precipitation, and the full moon make it difficult to see the aurora, it adds.

And make sure to bring your camera!