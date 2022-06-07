10 spots to stargaze and sleep under the stars in Canada this summer

This summer, find yourself beneath the night sky with a mosaic of illuminated stars to dazzle you while you drift off.

Travel experts at Next Vacay told Daily Hive that searches for “national parks after dark” have skyrocketed by 10,700% in the last year.

So, they set out to find the most Instagrammable places to sleep under the stars in 2022. Their ranking took into account the number of Instagram hashtags, air pollution levels, and overall star visibility.

Here are the best places you can take part in this travel trend here in Canada.

Canada’s first-ever national park is one of its most popular, and you can snuggle up under the stars here in a tent or even in luxury accommodations nearby and look out from your window.

Instagram hashtags: 1,183,143

In the Rockies, this park that’s perfect for stargazing has plenty of camping options and makes a great place to stop along a BC/Alberta road trip.

Instagram hashtags: 957,482

You’re sure to find some space to watch the stars in this massive Albertan park where the mountain peaks frame the skies.

Instagram hashtags: 556,371

In the western Rockies, this BC park is close to Field, where there are a ton of options for restaurants and accommodations if you want to get outdoors but don’t love camping.

Instagram hashtags: 154,449

The variety of landscapes you’ll find in this park makes it ideal for stargazing, so each night is something new.

Instagram hashtags: 78,012

On the East Coast, this gem has more than 100 km of trails to explore plus it has a dark sky preserve, so you’ll feel immersed in the galaxy here.

Instagram hashtags: 35,040

The Prairies have big, big skies made for finding stars, and this park is almost four hours outside of Winnipeg, so it feels like you’re a world away.

Instagram hashtags: 35,020

Another designated dark sky preserve, this Albertan park is where you can see bison during the day and the galaxy at night.

Instagram hashtags: 30,810

The only Ontario spot to make the list. Bruce Peninsula National Park has turquoise waters by day and dark skies at night.

Instagram hashtags: 27,069

To glimpse the stars while you listen to the sound of the waves, head to this West Coast park for your stargazing adventure.

Instagram hashtags: 24,463