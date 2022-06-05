Nature calls: Lack of toilets preventing people from enjoying BC's trails

Being able to relieve oneself while in the great outdoors is one of the major reasons preventing people in BC from getting out on the trails more often, according to a new poll.

The Ipsos poll, done on behalf of the Outdoor Recreation Council of BC, polled 800 adults in BC and weighed the data so that the sample group was reflective of BC’s population according to Census data.

It was the first survey of its kind post-COVID-19 to look at how British Columbians are accessing outdoor recreation.

Now, the poll gives insights into what British Columbians think are the benefits, barriers, and responsibilities of the provincial government around developing and maintaining outdoor recreation areas, including trails, parks, and more.

According to the council, the results show that the public is in support of more government investments in the development and maintenance of trails – especially when it comes to bathrooms.

“There haven’t been any recent efforts to understand the significance of outdoor recreation to British Columbians and the barriers to participation,” Executive Director of the Outdoor Recreation Council of BC Louise Pedersen said in a release.

“So we decided to find out to help ensure that this information is made available to decision-makers and to support our advocacy efforts for improved outdoor recreation opportunities for all British Columbians.”

Here are the biggest issues for outdoor enthusiasts, according to their poll:

washroom availability (42%)

parking availability (40%)

campsite reservation issues (28%)

overcrowding (28%)

lack of garbage bins (25%)

poorly maintained trails (23%)

poorly maintained campsites or park facilities (20%)

closed trails due to poor trail conditions (21%)

loss of road access to a park, recreation site or trail (14%)

According to the survey, the barriers for people to spend more time outside include:

too little time (41%)

no one to participate with (24%)

too expensive (21%)

insufficient knowledge and experience (14%)

having a disability (13%)

The survey showed that the vast majority of BC residents are participating in outdoor recreation activities and think that it’s good for their mental and physical health.

“Well-maintained, safe and accessible trails and outdoor spaces have never been more critical to British Columbians,” said Pedersen.

“Outdoor recreation is not just something people do for fun; it’s essential to our physical health, mental well-being, and social connectedness.”

“It is also a significant economic powerhouse that can invigorate and strengthen BC’s rural towns by creating jobs, diversifying economies, and boosting tourism,” said Pedersen.

You can check out the full survey to find out more about how British Columbians are accessing the great outdoors.