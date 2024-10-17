Weather warning issued for atmospheric river heading to Vancouver

Vancouver is under a rainfall warning as the first atmospheric river of the season heads towards the Lower Mainland.

The storm arrives Friday afternoon. It’s forecast to cause water to pool on roads, swollen rivers, and washouts and landslides to careen down steep slopes. Trees falling on electrical lines could also cause significant power outages.

“A strong fall storm system will direct an atmospheric river towards the South Coast, bringing heavy rain to the region. Rain will begin Friday morning and intensify through the afternoon and evening, with the heaviest rain expected Saturday morning and early afternoon,” ECCC said.

Up to 100 millimetres of rain could fall on the mountains, with 40 to 70 millimetres expected in the Lower Mainland’s urban areas.

Strong winds will also accompany the atmospheric river. The gusts are predicted to reach upwards of 80 kilometres per hour.

ECCC advises Lower Mainland residents to keep their drains clear of debris so water can flow away properly.

A second stormy pulse is expected to arrive Sunday before clear skies return next week.