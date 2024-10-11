Vancouver wowed by powerful northern lights and the photos are WILD

Vancouver was treated to quite the show Thursday evening as the northern lights showed up exceptionally strong and lit up the night sky.

British Columbians took to social media to share photos of the light show, and the aurora was reported across the region.

Daily Hive reader Vincent Wong shared the Northern Lights pictures he took at Kits Beach and exclaimed that he was “grateful the stars and the clouds aligned for a truly wonderous spectacle of nature.:

“I’ve seen the northern lights before, but never have they been as clear to the naked eye as tonight,” added Wong. “It was an amazing show, giant glowing ripples flickering faster than any ocean wave but enormous enough to cover whole swaths of the atmosphere.”

From Kits Beach to Burnaby’s Crystal Mall to Rocky Point in Port Moody and everywhere in between, here are some dazzling photos from the northern lights show last night.

Northern Lights over Metro Vancouver at this very moment! A strong Aurora Borealis KP of over 7.0 tonight. pic.twitter.com/k8hzTsqT60 — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) October 11, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbora BK (@bnkphotolife)

#northernlights #Auroraborealis seen above Vancouver,BC on Oct 10, 1024 at around 09:30pm. Such a magnificent sighting. pic.twitter.com/n9Q9SXFv1Y — Michael Espiritu (@michaelespiritu) October 11, 2024

