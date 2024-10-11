NewsWeather

Vancouver wowed by powerful northern lights and the photos are WILD

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Oct 11 2024, 4:43 pm
Vincent Wong/Submitted

Vancouver was treated to quite the show Thursday evening as the northern lights showed up exceptionally strong and lit up the night sky.

British Columbians took to social media to share photos of the light show, and the aurora was reported across the region.

Daily Hive reader Vincent Wong shared the Northern Lights pictures he took at Kits Beach and exclaimed that he was “grateful the stars and the clouds aligned for a truly wonderous spectacle of nature.:

Vancouver northern lights

Vincent Wong/Submitted

“I’ve seen the northern lights before, but never have they been as clear to the naked eye as tonight,” added Wong. “It was an amazing show, giant glowing ripples flickering faster than any ocean wave but enormous enough to cover whole swaths of the atmosphere.”

From Kits Beach to Burnaby’s Crystal Mall to Rocky Point in Port Moody and everywhere in between, here are some dazzling photos from the northern lights show last night.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbora BK (@bnkphotolife)

Vancouver northern lights

Submitted

Vancouver northern lights

Charine Lagrimas/Submitted

Were you lucky enough to catch the northern lights show last night? Let us know in the comments below.

With files from Laine Mitchell

