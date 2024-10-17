Atmospheric river set to slam into Vancouver for first significant storm of the season

The weather this weekend is expected to be a nasty one as forecasters predict heavy rain and powerful winds.

People around Metro Vancouver have already been hearing thunder Wednesday night, but it’s only a preview of what’s to come later this week.

Environment and Climate Change Canada shared a special weather statement Wednesday, which is in effect for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Whistler, Sunshine Coast, and Vancouver Island.

ECCC expects that from Friday to Sunday, an atmospheric river will impact BC, bringing prolonged periods of heavy rain to the South Coast.

“Rain is expected to begin around noon on Friday and continue through the weekend. Rainfall totals are forecast to reach 40 to 70 mm in general and up to 100 mm along the coastal mountains,” ECCC said.

Strong wings are also forecast for Saturday.

“Strong southeast wind gusts up to 80 km/h will also impact areas of Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast, and Metro Vancouver nearest the water on Saturday,” ECCC said.

ECCC is warning people about water pooling on the roads, swollen rivers and creeks, an increased risk of washouts, rockfall, and landslides, and possible power outages from tree damage caused by winds.

The rain and wind are expected to ease by Sunday afternoon.