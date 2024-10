After a relatively mild and sunny October weekend, the weather forecast for the upcoming week is, well, very Vancouver-like.

Environment and Climate Change Canada predicts that rain could begin before Monday morning.

Rain is forecast for most of the week, but ECCC predicts a sunny break on Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly as the week goes on. ECCC predicts this week’s highs will range from 13°C to 17°C.