Warning issued after another fake nurse discovered in BC

The BC College of Nurses and Midwives has issued a public warning after it found a woman had misrepresented herself as a nurse in order to gain employment.

The woman’s name is Charrybelle Talaue, but she goes by several aliases. These include:

Charybelle Perez Talaue

Charrybelle Talaue Baldesancho

Belle Balaue

Belle Marie

Charie Talaue

Yves Anglehart (this person is a registered nurse, and Talaue may be using her name)

Belle Yves Talaue

Other variations of these names

The college said she’s not a registrant and never has been. She’s not entitled to practice as a registered nurse in BC.

The college didn’t say where or if Talaue had been working as a nurse.

This announcement follows the case of another woman, Brigitte Cleroux, who’s facing charges after pretending to be a nurse at a BC hospital.