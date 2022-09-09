Woman who impersonated a registered nurse for a year gets 15 new charges

Brigitte Cleroux, the woman who made headlines last year for pretending to be a registered nurse at a BC hospital, now has 15 new charges under her belt.

Cleroux was 49 when she was caught by Vancouver police in November last year for using the name of a real registered nurse while providing medical care to patients at the BC Women’s Hospital since June 2020.

In December, View Royal Surgical Centre in Victoria, BC, also confirmed to Daily Hive that Cleroux was employed for three weeks in November 2020.

At the time, she was charged with fraud over $5,000 and impersonation with intent and was taken into custody.

Now, further investigation has led to a long charge sheet for Cleroux — and it could get longer if more people report being victimized by her as patients.

On Wednesday, 15 new charges were sworn in Vancouver Provincial Court, as per court records. These include 11 assault charges, eight of which are categorized as assault with a weapon.

Cleroux also has four counts of using forged documents.

Back in September of 2021, the fake registered nurse was also charged by Ottawa Police Service for working at a medical and dental clinic, where she would administer injections and medication to patients and clients.

With files from Daily Hive’s Amir Ali