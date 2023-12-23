A Christmas ski on North Shore hills could be out of the question this year

A lack of snow fall over the holiday weekend may mean locals won't be able to hit the slopes this Christmas. (Cypress Mountain | Patuss92/Shutterstock)

It’s not looking hopeful for folks wishing to hit the local ski slopes over the holiday weekend as some North Shore mountains make adjustments due to the lack of snow.

The start of the new ski season has been rough because of delayed openings for many local hills. And unfortunately, the bad news keeps rolling in.

Cypress and Seymour Mountains posted advisories of inclement weather causing service disruptions.

Mount Seymour will not be opening on Friday, Dec. 22, through to Tuesday, Dec. 26, “while we wait for more snowfall and conditions to improve,” it reads on the site.

Mount Seymour staff will contact those who had planned activities and lessons booked between Friday and Tuesday.

However, Meet Santa at Seymour is still going ahead.

Meanwhile, according to Cypress’ site, based on weather conditions, it has adjusted its scheduled hours of operation for Friday.

The mountain also closed for a day earlier this week because of the weather.

Limited snow at the end of November and early December has left many runs still closed. The issue this week is that there’s now too much precipitation, and the temperature is far from freezing.

According to meteorologists with The Weather Network, BC will see above-average temperatures and drier-than-average conditions for most of the season. With winter being ushered in this Thursday, Canadians shouldn’t expect to see a drastic shift to colder weather.

All three North Show mountains, Seymour, Cypress and Grouse, have not seen snow in seven days. According to snowforecast.com, these mountains could only see six to seven centimetres of snow in five days. In the meantime, the dry spell is expected to prevail.

According to Grouse Mountain, it told Daily Hive, “there’s still plenty … in the lead up to Christmas!”

“For skiers and riders, while we are still experiencing early season conditions, it’s best to check our website prior to arriving for all operational and status updates. Our incredible snowmaking crew is ready to go when conditions allow, and we’ll open up additional terrain as soon as we’re able to.”

Daily Hive has reached out to Seymour and Cypress mountains but they did not respond in time for deadline.