Metro Vancouver sees high winter tides, but they're not king tide status yet

Metro Vancouverites woke up to high sea levels Wednesday morning, which submerged popular beaches in some areas. But the high tide didn’t quite crack the requirement to be named a king tide.

High tides hit coastal BC shores every winter. Although the region was on the lookout for a king tide, the water didn’t meet the wave requirement of five metres or more to be considered a king tide, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

A spokesperson for the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation says there are a few ways they prepare for this each year and that some years are worse than others.

“Every year, our staff prepare for king tide season by removing debris, such as washed-up logs, from shorelines and the water, adding sandbags to coastal areas to protect infrastructure against rising water levels, and temporarily reinforcing parts of the Seawall to brace against further damage.”

The king tide that was predicted to start December 18 and last until December 21 brought in winds and waves, but it fell short of what would be a king tide.

Although it looked like the waves ramped up over Christmas when mixed in with wind and rainy conditions. Vancouver’s highest astronomical tide (HAT) at 7:06 am was 4.94 metres high on December 27, according to tideforecast.com.

The high hides impact on certain areas varied, and some people took to social media to document Vancouver’s high tides after Christmas.

One user, Brad Atchison, wrote that winds that pushed water onto New Brighton Beach calmed on December 26.

Another user took to Instagram to share what the high tides looked like at Spanish Banks Beach.

Tideforecast.com says Vancouver’s HAT was at 4.66 metres on December 20, and the following day, it was at 4.6 metres at 12:17 pm.

Higher tides are on the way

Amrel Castellan, a warning preparedness meteorologist with ECCC, says, “Vancouver’s HAT is 4.9 metres, and the HAT rate was 5.1. So that’s just 20 centimeters shy of, you know, the typical highest type you can get.”

“The five-metre tide is kind of the highest by 10 centimeters compared to all the other dates.”