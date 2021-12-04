Walmart-brand chicken burgers recalled in food allergen warning

An investigation by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has led to a recall for a popular brand of chicken burgers sold in Walmarts across Canada.

The Walmart chicken burgers under the Great Value brand were recalled from the marketplace by Belmont Meat Products Ltd. because they could contain egg – an allergen that is not declared on the food product’s label.

Here’s what you should do if you have a pack of these burgers at home:

If you have an egg allergy, do not eat the recalled burgers. They should be thrown out or you can return them to wherever you bought them.

Allergens like eggs can cause serious or life-threatening reactions in people with food allergies. CFIA’s test results triggered the recall, and they’re going to verify that the product is removed from the marketplace.

Learn more about the recall on the Recalls and Safety Alerts website and sign up to get all recall notices like this by following CFIA.