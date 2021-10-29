Brand of blueberries recalled due to pieces of metal

Health Canada has issued a recall for a brand of blueberries after pieces of metal were found in the containers.

The recall for Driscoll’s brand blueberries was issued on October 28 after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency discovered “harmful extraneous material” amongst the berries.

The blueberries were sold in 551 ml containers and distributed across Ontario. They arrived at grocery stores and other retailers in cases of 12, Health Canada said.

The department did not specify whether any injuries were associated with the recall.

Daily Hive has contacted the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and will update this story accordingly.