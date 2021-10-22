Red, yellow, and white onions recalled due to possible Salmonella

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall of raw onions from Mexico due to possible Salmonella contamination.

Prosource Produce LLC from Hailey, Idaho is pulling its red, yellow, and white whole raw onions originating from Chihuahua, Mexico from the marketplace.

Consumers in Ontario and Quebec are being asked not to consume the recalled products due to the possible contamination and retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and foodservice establishments not serve, use, or sell the recalled products.

According to the release issued October 21, they may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

This recall was triggered by the FDA in the United States, leading the CFIA to conduct a food safety investigation.

CFIA

You might also like: Here’s how much large fries at McDonald’s cost around the world

Starbucks launching line of colour-changing hot cups

These are the most hated fast food companies in Canada

The affected onions may have also been sold in bulk or in smaller packaging with or without a label. They could also not have the same brand or product names as described in the chart.

More results could come to light as the CFIA will continue its investigation into other possible importers.