Sad news for one neighbourhood spot this week, as Seiza Japanese Cuisine has shared with Dished that it will permanently close at the end of the month.

The restaurant, located at 3068 Main Street in Mount Pleasant, has long been a staple of the neighbourhood.

In an email to Dished, a representative from Seiza confirmed that it will be closing for good after five years.

Known for its traditional and fresh takes on Japanese cuisine, as well as its fantastic patio space, Seiza’s closure will certainly be felt by the neighbourhood.

You still have a few weeks to pay this spot a visit before it has its last day at the end of September.