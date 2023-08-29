Tim Hortons pumpkin spice season is back!

Launching today (August 29), Tims customers across Canada can now try a new Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew, and a Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp.

Offered either hot or cold, the lattes are made with freshly brewed espresso, frothy steamed or ice chilled milk, and delicious pumpkin spice flavour and are topped with whipped topping and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar. As for the new Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew and the Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp, both come with a pumpkin spice twist.

“No one wants summer to end anytime soon but it’s never too early to start enjoying the feel-good tastes of fall,” said Victoria Stewart, the director of Beverage Innovation at Tim Hortons, in a press release.

“So many of our guests look forward to the return of our Pumpkin Spice beverages every year and we’re thrilled to be serving our best fall lineup ever.”

As if that wasn’t enough to get excited for the fall season, there is also a new Dulce Apple Fritter Dream Donut on the menu. This sweet treat is an Apple Fritter rolled in cinnamon sugar and filled and topped with dulce de leche. The classic Pumpkin Spice Muffin has also returned to the menu.

“For our new Dulce Apple Fritter Dream Donut, we’re leaning into the traditional tastes of fall like cinnamon and apple and then adding a rich dulce de leche flavour that gives guests a new elevated treat they’ll love,” said Tallis Voakes, the director of Culinary Innovation at Tim Hortons.

These Tim Hortons pumpkin spice seasonal items will be available for a limited time only.