Small Victory has shared some great news with its fans. The brand will be opening its new Mount Pleasant location very soon.

Located at 6th and Yukon, the fourth location from the much-loved bakery concept will serve as a commissary and cafe.

This outpost spans nearly 7,000 sq ft and is described as boasting a “warm and inviting” design created by &Daughters.

“Our mission remains the same: to be the reminder that simple pleasures in life, like a croissant and a great cup of coffee, can be the small victories that make each day worthwhile,” says Qasim Nathoo, Small Victory co-owner.

Small Victory’s Yukon spot will be serving up its signature treats and baked goods made in its new state-of-the-art production facility.

Folks looking to get this concept’s handcrafted pastries, desserts, and gourmet beverages in Mount Pleasant can look forward to custom ceramics and a ceiling art installation by New Format Studio.

You can find Small Victory Bakery Yukon open on September 23 at 388 West 6th Avenue.

To celebrate the launch of this outpost, the bakery is offering 20% off all pre-order bread purchases through its app from September 25 to October 2, 2023.

Small Victory also operates a location in Yaletown, in South Granville, and at The Amazing Brentwood in Burnaby.

Small Victory (Yukon)

Address: 388 West 6th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram