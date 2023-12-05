VV Tapas Lounge to wrap up, reopen as new concept in 2024

Strathcona’s VV Tapas Lounge is wrapping up its operations later this month, but it’s not all bad news from this team.

The wine and tapas spot is offering its last day of service on December 23 before reopening as a whole new concept early next year.

In the announcement shared on Tuesday, Operations Manager and Sommelier Chase MacLeod thanked everyone who supported VV Tapas, a spot that first opened in 2019.

“It’s definitely a bittersweet moment for us, but we’re excited to regroup and re-introduce our friends, fans and neighbours to a whole new concept in the same space in the new year.”

Before the 957 E Hastings Street destination transitions to its new identity, be sure to pop in and enjoy a hang at the elevated gathering spot.

VV Tapas is known for its artfully prepared small plates and Old and New World wine.

We’ll keep you posted on plans for this space as soon as we learn more.

