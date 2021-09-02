VPD search for woman who was allegedly groped at Pacific Centre mall

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is looking a woman who witnesses say was sexually assaulted by a male patron at Pacific Centre mall last week, located at 701 West Georgia Street.

An employee at Pacific Centre witnessed a man approach a woman from behind, who according to the VPD, allegedly groped her buttocks.

The incident reportedly took place on August 27, at around 5 pm.

After the alleged incident took place, the suspect fled the mall, and security followed him while on the phone with 911. Police were able to locate and apprehend the suspect on a TransLink vehicle near Hastings and Abbott streets.

After speaking with mall patrons, VPD believe the incident took place by the escalator near American Eagle.

However, the police have yet to speak with the victim of the incident.

“Our officers have identified a suspect, but need to speak to the woman who was sexually assaulted to gather more information for Crown counsel to lay a charge,” said VPD Constable Tania Visintin, in a statement.



The man behind the alleged sexual attack was taken to jail, but released pending further investigation.

“We understand this would be a frightening experience. We are asking her to come forward and speak to investigators.”

This alleged groping is the latest in a span of several that have occurred in Vancouver over the last couple of weeks.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD investigators at 604-717-4034.