Man arrested for allegedly egging anti-vaccine mandate protesters

One man has been arrested for allegedly egging protesters who were rallying against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in British Columbia.

Kamloops RCMP said officers were monitoring a large “Freedom Kamloops” rally on on September 1.

According to its Facebook page, Freedom Rally World held a protest outside the Royal Inland Hospital yesterday as part of a “world wide walkout for health freedom.”

The RCMP said around 12:30 pm, a man allegedly began throwing multiple eggs at protesters and “others associated to the group.”

The man was arrested for assault with a weapon and was taken to jail. He was released with a court date, police said, pending the outcome of an investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video footage is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000, and reference file number 2021-28692.