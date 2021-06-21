VPD officer "significantly" injured during 10-person fight at English Bay

A Vancouver Police officer suffered a “significant injury” while attempting to break up a large fight at English Bay over the weekend.

According to VPD, beach patrol officers responded to English Bay around 7 pm on June 18 for reports of a fight and possible assault involving 10 people.

Officers attempted to disperse the crowd, but one of the aggressors – a North Vancouver man in his 20s – refused to leave.

The man became hostile and began to cause a disturbance. VPD told Daily Hive that he assaulted at least one officer and resisted arrest.

“A large and hostile crowd formed,” Constable Steve Addison said. “Other police officers were called in to keep the crowd back so the officers could safely do their jobs.”

Three officers were hurt during the incident, and one was taken to hospital with a “significant injury,” Addison said.

The suspect was arrested and taken to jail. The incident remains under investigation, but Addison noted that “multiple” charges will be recommended.