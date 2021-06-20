"Targeted" shooting between two cars in Surrey tied to drugs, gangs

Shots were fired between two cars in Surrey on Saturday night in what police believe was a “targeted” incident with ties to drug trafficking and gang activity.

Surrey RCMP said officers were called to the 7300 block of 128 Street, near Newton Athletic Park, around 8:45 pm on June 19.

It was reported that the occupants of a silver SUV fired shots at the occupants of a white Jeep. Both vehicles sped away from the scene, but the Jeep crashed into a telephone pole.

Police were able to track down the driver and passenger of the Jeep, who were uninjured. They remain in police custody.

“The investigation is in its early stages, but initial indications are that this was a targeted shooting [and] is tied to drug trafficking and gang activity,” Surrey RCMP said.

The silver SUV has not yet been located, and police are appealing to the public for any available video.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers via 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.