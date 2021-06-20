Vancouver Police officer facing slew of criminal charges fired from the force

A Vancouver Police officer who is facing a slew of criminal charges has been fired from the force.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) confirmed to Daily Hive on June 20 that Constable Neil Logan has been dismissed.

The department offered no comment, and instead directed Daily Hive to the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC).

The move to dismiss Logan comes days after the release of an adjudicator’s decision regarding previous disciplinary action taken by the VPD against the officer.

Last year, a professional standards investigation found that Logan had committed “discreditable conduct” by repeatedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend on a 2017 trip to Oregon.

The penalty imposed on Logan by the VPD was a 15-day suspension without pay.

The adjudicator, retired judge Brian M. Neal, found that the disciplinary measure was “incorrect.”

Neal concluded that seeking to correct or educate Logan on his actions would discredit the administration of police discipline in the eyes of the public.

It is “noteworthy,” Neal wrote, that nearly four years have passed since the misconduct took place, and there is “no evidence” that Logan has taken initiative to access education regarding assault and intimate partner violence.

Further, Logan has an “enduring denial” of his conduct and a “complete lack of remorse,” leading Neal to believe that correction or education would have little benefit.

There is also a “very real likelihood” of further misconduct, Neal wrote in his decision.

Although he considered a demotion or suspension, Neal concluded that given the circumstances of the case, the only “appropriate” sanction would be Logan’s dismissal.

Logan is also facing a number of separate charges related to theft, drugs, and breach of trust.

In January, VPD said concerns had been raised surrounding Logan’s on-duty conduct. An investigation into the matter found “additional concerning behaviour and criminal activity.”

As a result, two counts of theft, two counts of breach of trust, and one count of possession of a controlled substance were approved against Logan in relation to his on-duty conduct.

An additional charge of theft and a charge of possession of a controlled substance were also approved, but are not related to his on-duty activity.

“Police officers are held to a higher standard – as they should be – and need to be held accountable for their behaviour,” Deputy Chief Const. Laurence Rankin said at the time.