IHIT investigating suspicious disappearance of Burnaby man

Foul play is suspected in the disappearance of a 33-year-old known to police for his connection to drug and gang activity.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says that Burnaby’s Parminder Paul Rai was reported missing by his family on June 9.

He was last seen in Burnaby at his residence, located in the area of University Crescent and Tower Road near Simon Fraser University.

“The Burnaby RCMP began its missing person investigation and preliminary findings suggested that Rai’s disappearance may involve foul play,” reads a statement from IHIT.

IHIT has since taken over the investigation, under its mandate to investigate suspicious missing person investigations where foul play is suspected.

Rai is described as a South Asian male standing at 5’10” and 185 lbs. He drives a 2011 black Honda Accord with BC licence plate MB231R.

The 33-year-old is known to police for his connection to drug and gang activity and IHIT says that “his disappearance is not believed to be random.”

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and can contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.