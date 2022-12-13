VPD seizes $3M worth of drugs and weapons "fuelling" the Downtown Eastside

A major operation has led to tangible results for the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) after it recovered millions in drugs and weapons that police say were fuelling the Downtown Eastside.

The VPD launched Project Torque in November 2021, which led to the seizure of approximately $3 million in deadly drugs, guns, and cash connected to the Downtown Eastside following the year-long investigation.

The VPD says the seizure is connected to a sophisticated organized crime ring “fuelling the illicit drug market in the Downtown Eastside and beyond.”

VPD launched Project Torque in hopes of targeting a drug-trafficking operation believed to be manufacturing and distributing fentanyl pills disguised as generic Percocet, a well-known opioid generally prescribed for people with moderate to severe pain.

“While safe when consumed at prescribed dosages, the pills are often trafficked at street-level to opioid addicts.”

VPD says that when these pills are illegally produced and laced with fentanyl by organized drug traffickers, they become “highly addictive and often fatal, creating a significant public safety risk.”

“We are committed to rooting out organized and predatory criminals who manufacture and produce the harmful street drugs that kill vulnerable people in our communities,” said VPD Inspector Phil Heard.

Drugs were sold in the Downtown Eastside, but some were sent out of province and exchanged for cash.

In October, investigators executed multiple search warrants and seized 72 kg of the fake pills, 16.5 kg of cocaine, 88 kg of cutting agents, methamphetamine, MDMA, and benzodiazepine. Investigators also seized three handguns, ammo, body armour, and $123,000 in cash, which led to three arrests.

“If sold on the street, the drugs would have netted $3 million to fuel organized crime and violence in Metro Vancouver.”

The VPD says they hope this serves as a reminder to drug producers.

“By the time you realize we’ve been watching you, you could already be in handcuffs.”

Multiple charges are expected, and the VPD will share more information about Project Torque later today.