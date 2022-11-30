Vancouver police investigate two murders in Downtown Eastside

Vancouver police are investigating two murder cases after two bodies were found in separate Downtown Eastside apartments last week.

Sgt. Steve Addison said there’s nothing to suggest the cases are connected. The bodies were just found within blocks of each other days apart.

First, the body of a 60-year-old man was found on November 20 in an apartment building on East Hastings near Carrall Street. The victim has been identified as Joseph Kelly.

Days later, on November 27, the body of 65-year-old Cameron Fairful was found in his single-room occupancy Gastown apartment near Abbott and Water streets.

Addison said police can’t say the specific time or date Fairful died, but they believe it was within a week of the body being discovered.

Homicide investigators believe Fairful’s murder was targeted.

No charges have been laid in either investigation, and officers are continuing to look into what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-717-2500.