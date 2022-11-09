NewsCrime

VPD criticized for report that states $14M per day is spent in the Downtown Eastside

Nov 9 2022, 8:41 pm
VPD criticized for report that states $14M per day is spent in the Downtown Eastside
The Downtown Eastside homeless encampment on East Hastings Street, near Main Street, as of July 21, 2022. (Submitted)

Preliminary details of what has become a controversial VPD-commissioned report on the Downtown Eastside have been revealed.

Yesterday, a leak of the report made its way to a local media publication. Alberta-based HelpSeeker Technologies conducted the report.

Key findings from the report include the suggestion that $1 million is spent per day in the Downtown Eastside, with that money being put directly toward community and social issues.

On top of that, the report states that $5 billion per year is directed toward Vancouver’s “social safety net.”

“That’s equivalent to $14 million a day, or $7,200 for each Vancouver resident.”

The report also states that $1.5 billion is directed toward charities and non-profit associations with a direct mandate to support social issues like homelessness and poverty.

The report’s leak received swift criticism from different social media groups, particularly DTES-based organizations, that the information seems to put in the spotlight.

While the VPD release doesn’t state how much money was spent on conducting this report, a tweet from Downtown Eastside advocate, Sarah Blythe, said that number was $142,000.

VPD told Daily Hive the number was actually $149,667.51.

One portion of the report that was leaked online states, “Vancouver’s social safety net is also larger than its entire film and television industry ($4.1 billion in 2019, a record year).”

Some on Twitter have pointed out that HelpSeeker notably conducted a similar study for Edmonton, garnered similar criticism.

Vancouver City Councillor Pete Fry mentioned this on Twitter following the report’s leak.

We asked Fry if a proper audit of the money spent in the Downtown Eastside was necessary, and he said yes.

VPD Chief Palmer and I agreed at a public forum in April 2022 on [the] need for accountability, [a] coordinated approach to DTES (and that should include an actual audit). The report doesn’t do that though and why it is so disappointing.”

Fry added that the City had nothing to do with the report.

Other councillors have also been critical of the report.

Journalists, political analysts and residents have also made their voices heard.

Someone called the HelpSeeker findings “a sketchy VPD report that attempted to blame Vancouver’s social problems on the very non-profits struggling to fix them.”

The takeaway for the VPD is that more oversight and accountability are needed in the Downtown Eastside.

VPD Police Chief Adam Palmer had some things to say in a statement.

“While today marks the start of an important public conversation – one I hope finally brings meaningful change – I also know there is a long road ahead and we all need to do better. Our vulnerable communities deserve it and the public expects it,” he said.

“It’s clear that the system needs to be fixed,” added Chief Palmer.

“Despite more talk than ever, and more money than ever, life is now bleaker than ever for a growing number of people in places like the Downtown Eastside.”

The VPD is seemingly on the defensive in response to the criticism it is receiving.

 

