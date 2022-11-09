VPD criticized for report that states $14M per day is spent in the Downtown Eastside

The Downtown Eastside homeless encampment on East Hastings Street, near Main Street, as of July 21, 2022. (Submitted)

Preliminary details of what has become a controversial VPD-commissioned report on the Downtown Eastside have been revealed.

Yesterday, a leak of the report made its way to a local media publication. Alberta-based HelpSeeker Technologies conducted the report.

Key findings from the report include the suggestion that $1 million is spent per day in the Downtown Eastside, with that money being put directly toward community and social issues.

On top of that, the report states that $5 billion per year is directed toward Vancouver’s “social safety net.”

“That’s equivalent to $14 million a day, or $7,200 for each Vancouver resident.”

The report also states that $1.5 billion is directed toward charities and non-profit associations with a direct mandate to support social issues like homelessness and poverty.

The report’s leak received swift criticism from different social media groups, particularly DTES-based organizations, that the information seems to put in the spotlight.

While the VPD release doesn’t state how much money was spent on conducting this report, a tweet from Downtown Eastside advocate, Sarah Blythe, said that number was $142,000.

142,000 dollars spent on misleading @VanPoliceBoard report @VancouverPD who approved it? — Sarah Blyth (@sarahblyth) November 9, 2022

VPD told Daily Hive the number was actually $149,667.51.

One portion of the report that was leaked online states, “Vancouver’s social safety net is also larger than its entire film and television industry ($4.1 billion in 2019, a record year).”

Some on Twitter have pointed out that HelpSeeker notably conducted a similar study for Edmonton, garnered similar criticism.

Vancouver City Councillor Pete Fry mentioned this on Twitter following the report’s leak.

The $5b social safety net dog-whistle.

VPD plan to release their report today, but damage is done: the YEG version of this report was so obviously flawed, the leak so politically weaponized – this only serves to undermine public trust – now we are hearing the details… 1/3 https://t.co/0tersn3MqM — Pete Fry (@PtFry) November 9, 2022

We asked Fry if a proper audit of the money spent in the Downtown Eastside was necessary, and he said yes.

“VPD Chief Palmer and I agreed at a public forum in April 2022 on [the] need for accountability, [a] coordinated approach to DTES (and that should include an actual audit). The report doesn’t do that though and why it is so disappointing.”

Fry added that the City had nothing to do with the report.

Other councillors have also been critical of the report.

I have SO many follow-up questions about this VPD study. Like:

– How much (public) $$ did the report cost?

– Why did they hire a tech firm from Alberta? Was there a public RFP process? Can we see the RFP?

– Why is the VPD doing this without talking to the City? What was the goal? — Christine Boyle (@christineeboyle) November 9, 2022

Journalists, political analysts and residents have also made their voices heard.

For the VPD to have put out a political hit-job on the other agencies and actors, to say nothing of the federal and provincial funders– –is disastrous for its credibility and the trust that the public places in it. — Sandy Garossino 🇨🇦🌻 (@Garossino) November 9, 2022

Someone called the HelpSeeker findings “a sketchy VPD report that attempted to blame Vancouver’s social problems on the very non-profits struggling to fix them.”

The takeaway for the VPD is that more oversight and accountability are needed in the Downtown Eastside.

VPD Police Chief Adam Palmer had some things to say in a statement.

“While today marks the start of an important public conversation – one I hope finally brings meaningful change – I also know there is a long road ahead and we all need to do better. Our vulnerable communities deserve it and the public expects it,” he said.

“It’s clear that the system needs to be fixed,” added Chief Palmer.

“Despite more talk than ever, and more money than ever, life is now bleaker than ever for a growing number of people in places like the Downtown Eastside.”

The VPD is seemingly on the defensive in response to the criticism it is receiving.

