VPD seize loaded guns and machetes from teenager in Downtown Eastside SRO

Vancouver Police have seized a cache of weapons, including loaded guns, connected to a teenager from a Downtown Eastside SRO.

Police found loaded guns, machetes, and other dangerous weapons inside the Downtown Eastside dwelling this Saturday. They also found drugs.

The teenager in question is 17 years old, and VPD Constable Tania Visintin says he has been charged.

On Saturday, Vancouver Police officers responded to a report that someone unlawfully entered a room inside the Grand Union, a “rooming house” near Abbott and West Hastings streets.

According to a statement from the VPD, when officers arrived, they were confronted by a teenager holding a loaded gun.

Officers were able to arrest the teen immediately when they made their next discovery. VPD officers found five additional guns, including one 357 Magnum that was loaded, along with two more loaded revolvers.

“Officers also seized body armour, machetes, ammunition, fake guns, and a variety of controlled drugs,” added Visintin.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing, but so far, the teen has been charged with possession of a firearm.