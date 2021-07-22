Police respond to hysterical condo dweller who saw “realistic” fake alligator

A high-rise condo resident in Vancouver was in for a scare after encountering a highly realistic fake alligator.

Constable Jason Doucette says that the call came in at approximately 7 am on Thursday.

VPD officers were called to help a “hysterical” resident who was stuck in a stairwell. She had reportedly come “face to face with an alligator.”

Doucette adds that before investi-gators could arrive on the scene, however, the alligator was confirmed to be a realistic fake.

Talk about a cold-blooded scare.