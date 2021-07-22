The Rolling Stones remove Vancouver from upcoming North American tour

Iconic English rock band, The Rolling Stones, will no longer be playing in Vancouver during their upcoming North American tour.

The announcement was made on Thursday morning by BC Place and confirmed on the band’s website.

“Unfortunately, there are a few dates that we were unable to reschedule,” The Rolling Stones said online. “Ticketmaster will communicate directly with all purchasers of these tickets for more information.

BC Place stressed that while they are disappointed that they won’t host the rock band, they stress that they “worked alongside the tour to exhaust all possibilities.”

Vancouver was the only Canadian stop over the upcoming “No Filter” tour. The band has since added new dates for New Orleans, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas.

The Rolling Stones were slated to play in Vancouver on May 12, 2020, before being postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.