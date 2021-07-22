News

Some of Canada's major banks experiencing online banking outages

Jul 22 2021, 10:18 am
On Thursday morning, Canadians reported countless issues while trying to access their online banking services at a number of major financial institutions.

Issues were reported on social media by users of BMO, RBC, Scotiabank, and Desjardins Group.

BMO told one customer that they were “aware of a technical issue” and were “working to get things online as quickly as possible.”

Similarly, RBC confirmed on social media that it was dealing with technical issues earlier, although the issues have reportedly been resolved.

Canadians banking with Scotiabank also reported challenges when trying to access online banking services, although the financial institution did not appear to respond to messages on social media.

Quebec-based financial institution Desjardins Group also tweeted that its online services were unavailable “due to a general breakdown.”

And while there were some reports of online banking services for TD being inaccessible, the financial institution stressed that they were “not aware of any current issues.”

At this point in time, it’s unclear what may be causing these issues across the major banks.

Daily Hive has reached out to BMO and RBC for additional comments.

