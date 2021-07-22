Some of Canada's major banks experiencing online banking outages

On Thursday morning, Canadians reported countless issues while trying to access their online banking services at a number of major financial institutions.

Issues were reported on social media by users of BMO, RBC, Scotiabank, and Desjardins Group.

Hi Valerie. We are aware of a technical issue, and we apologize for the inconvenience. We know how important accessing your account is. Rest assured that we are working to get things back online as quickly as possible. Your understanding and patience is appreciated.

^VF https://t.co/jAczEAxsKu — BMO (@BMO) July 22, 2021

BMO told one customer that they were “aware of a technical issue” and were “working to get things online as quickly as possible.”

Similarly, RBC confirmed on social media that it was dealing with technical issues earlier, although the issues have reportedly been resolved.

Earlier today, access to RBC Direct Investing was temporarily unavailable. Service has been restored. We thank you for your patience ^SB — RBC (@RBC) July 22, 2021

Canadians banking with Scotiabank also reported challenges when trying to access online banking services, although the financial institution did not appear to respond to messages on social media.

Hey @scotiabank, you experiencing server issues today? — Sean McNamara (@seanahit) July 22, 2021

Quebec-based financial institution Desjardins Group also tweeted that its online services were unavailable “due to a general breakdown.”

@DesjardinsGroup Looks like there’s an issue with the group retirement savings plan site pic.twitter.com/Mg6AQuydw2 — Sara Hill (@sarahill22) July 22, 2021

And while there were some reports of online banking services for TD being inaccessible, the financial institution stressed that they were “not aware of any current issues.”

Hi Matthew, we picked up your tweet about our online banking services! We are not aware of any current issues with TD Easyweb or the TD app. Please send us a DM to chat further and see how we can help ^GH https://t.co/ScTSvE5mvK — TD (Canada) (@TD_Canada) July 22, 2021

Hey there Ennui! We picked your tweet and we can advise that our websites are currently still up and running. If you’re running into issues with our sites, feel free to reach out and send us a DM! ^JD https://t.co/ScTSvE5mvK — TD (Canada) (@TD_Canada) July 22, 2021

At this point in time, it’s unclear what may be causing these issues across the major banks.

Daily Hive has reached out to BMO and RBC for additional comments.