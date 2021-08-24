VPD arrest suspect after two alleged random assaults in Marpole

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) has arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with two alleged assaults in South Vancouver’s Marpole neighbourhood.

The two victims of these random attacks included a 65-year-old man and a 37-year-old-man.

The two men were allegedly assaulted near Ontario Street, and South East Marine Drive around 3 pm on Monday.

Police believe that the suspect approached the 37-year-old man and punched him in the face without warning for no apparent reason. He then followed the older victim, punching him in the head and then wrestling him to the ground.

“VPD has been alarmed by the significant increase in seemingly unprovoked assaults throughout the city in recent weeks, and we’re pleased to have made an immediate arrest in this case,” says Sergeant Steve Addison.

Witnesses intervened and helping the older victim, then called the Vancouver Police. Officers who responded to the call were able to arrest the suspect before he was able to escape.

The suspect is known to police, and is also known to have a violent past. He was promptly taken to jail, and currently faces assault charges.

VPD is also investigating whether the suspect has any possible connections to other unsolved crimes.