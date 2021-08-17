The family of a 26-year-old who was fatally stabbed in Whistler is appealing to the public for help and information.

Police say that multiple suspects may be involved in the incident.

On August 14, Sea-to-Sky RCMP officers were called to the Whistler Medical Clinic just after 2 am. The 26-year-old, who has since been identified as Henry Stanley Garcia Molina, attended the clinic after being stabbed.

By the time police arrived, however, Garcia Molina had already succumbed to his injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took conduct of the investigation and, with the help of witnesses, determined that the victim was attacked in front of the Bearfoot Bistro entrance, located at 4121 Village Green in the Whistler Village. The stabbing took place sometime between 1:45 and 2 am.

Investigators have since identified “several persons of interest” and believe that “there are multiple individuals involved in the murder and several witnesses that “have yet to speak to police.”

“For those individuals that have direct knowledge of this homicide, now is the time to come forward,” says Corporal Timothy Pierotti of IHIT in a release.

“We need those with information to come forward immediately and speak the truth. The investigation is active and ongoing and IHIT investigators will be relentless in their pursuit of all available evidence.”

Garcia Molina’s family has also asked for any assistance and information from the public.

“Henry’s life was taken senselessly in an act of violence while in Whistler Village simply trying to grab a taxi back to his hotel,” the family says in a prepared statement. “Henry’s life did not deserve to be taken away so brutally.”

“His loss has been the most painful thing that any parent has had to go through. Henry left a positive impact on everyone he has ever met, including all his family members, his friends from school and various sports teams he was a part of. Henry was very involved with the community and admired by many. He was a kind-hearted young man who was always willing to help others.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448.