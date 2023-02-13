Vancouver landmarks will light up this week for huge winter arts festival (PHOTOS)

The third annual VMF Winter Arts kicks off this weekend by lighting up a number of Vancouver’s iconic landmarks in stunning Coast Salish weaving patterns.

Blanketing The City: Lighting The Way is an evolution of the public art mural series and reconciliation process designed by renowned xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam) weaver and graphic designer, Debra Sparrow, in collaboration with Vancouver Mural Festival, producers of VMF Winter Arts.

Large-scale lighting displays featuring transformed Coast Salish weaving patterns, colours and stories will be displayed at Canada Place, BC Place, Telus Garden and CF Pacific Centre each night from February 16 to 26.

“Over the past 150 years, Vancouver’s vision of who it was, did not include us,” said Sparrow in a release. “Because Coast Salish weaving patterns reflect the land we are on, everyone who is here today can connect to the patterns and be invited into the vision of the identity of this place.

“The patterns can help the people of Vancouver get a sense of where they are, and who the people are that have been here for thousands of years.”

The partnership between Sparrow and Vancouver Mural Festival began in 2017, with Blanketing the City V: Cathedral Square being unveiled at the Shipyards in North Vancouver last August.

Blanketing The City: Lighting The Way can be seen from sunset until 11 pm at all four locations (VMF advises that some exceptions apply at BC Place due to other commitments or last-minute initiatives).

“The patterns projected on the buildings in Lighting The Way are inspired by patterns on our blankets,” added Sparrow. “These blankets encompass everything that we are as humans. We use them in all our communities: Musqueam, Squamish, Tsleil Waututh, Tsawwassen, Kwantlen, Coquitlam, Comox, the interior and down to the States.

“This is a calling. I won’t stop doing what I am doing until I wrap the City in our patterns.”

Sparrow is also a panellist for the VMF Winter Arts x Herschel Supply’s Land & Light – Curators in Dialogue session on February 22 at 6:30 pm. The event is just one of a massive list of events — many free — that can be discovered during the festival.

Fans can discover free art installations and live entertainment along the VMF Winter Arts route from the Vancouver Art Gallery to Bentall Centre and Canada Place over the festival’s 11 days, and all ages are welcome.

When: February 16 to 26, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events. Learn more online