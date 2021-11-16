Vancouver-born activewear brand announces warehouse sale

Anyone who has been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Black Friday sales to purchase new activewear is in luck.

You’re going to get an opportunity to do just that in Vancouver before then.

Fitness apparel and swimwear brand Vitae Apparel has announced a warehouse pop-up sale, taking place from Friday, November 19 to Sunday, November 21 at 33 West 8th Avenue. The upcoming sale marks the e-commerce company’s third pop-up in the city.

The pop-up will give customers a chance to shop the brand’s products in person, get to know the team, and enjoy a vibrant atmosphere. In terms of discounts, shoppers can anticipate up to 75% off best-seller products and never-before-released items by Vitae Apparel.

Founder and CEO of Vitae Apparel, Selene Dior, launched the company with a focus on swimwear when she was 18. That was in 2016, and over the last five years, she has developed fitness apparel collections in a range of colours and styles, swimwear collections, and accessories from yoga mats to headbands.

Building a community dedicated to the empowerment of women, diversity, self-confidence, and inclusiveness of all women everywhere is at the core of Vitae Apparel. The last time we spoke with Dior, she discussed the importance of community and receiving feedback from customers.

You might also like: Canadian fitness apparel brand champions body positivity

Romper company with huge cult following doing first IRL shop in Metro Vancouver

The eight best boots made for Canadian winters

Le Château is officially relaunching in Canada

“Vitae Apparel has a great community that I’m proud to be [a part] of, and I’m glad to be representing this brand along with thousands of women across the globe… not to mention nice gym clothes that ALSO empowers you in the gym,” Calgary-based digital creator, Sean Sagun, said in a press release.

Working to represent all ages and body types with practical, quality garments engineered for comfort, Vitae Apparel offers sizes from XS to XXXL.

Vitae Apparel’s upcoming warehouse sale pop-up kicks off with a VIP, invite-only event with sponsored drinks, goodies, and a live DJ on November 19. The sale opens to the public to shop on November 20 and 21.

When: November 19 to 21

Time:

Friday, November 19: 5 to 9 pm

Saturday, November 20: 9:30 am to 7 pm

Sunday, November 21: 9:30 am to 6 pm

Where: 33 West 8th Avenue

Instagram