Le Château is officially relaunching in Canada

Le Château is officially returning to Canada this month.

The fashion company announced on social media that it will be back in Canada’s closets on November 16 with a “glamour capsule.”

The curated, limited edition collection will feature “gorgeous and timeless” holiday dresses available exclusively through the new Le Château website.

Le Château’s announcement doesn’t specify whether its clothes will be returning to brick-and-mortar stores.

The specialty retailer’s return comes just over a year after it filed for bankruptcy and shut down its 123 Canadian stores. A staple for holiday party and occasion wear, Le Château’s sales were “severely impacted” by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founded in Montreal in 1959, Le Château sold apparel, footwear, and accessories for both men and women.