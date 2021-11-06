Romper company with huge cult following doing first IRL shop in Metro Vancouver

Calling all super-fans of Canada’s most popular romper! There’s officially going to be a pop-up Smash + Tess store in Metro Vancouver in time for the holidays.

The cult-favorite brand will open its first-ever brick and mortar location on Friday, November 19 at Coquitlam Centre, across from the Lululemon and Aritzia.

Expect the 3,500 square foot shop to be packed to the rafters with the brand’s bestselling rompers like its Friday Romper and Romperalls. Plus, you can also find new holiday styles and pieces from the Jilian Harris collaboration in store.

The Smash + Tess holiday pop-up will have limited-edition launches, a “Romper Runway,” and a rotating shop-in-shop featuring complimentary brands.

Ashley Freeborn, co-founder and CEO, said in a release that the brand’s online community they’ve built over the last five years is “incredibly loyal.”

“Not only are they passionate about Rompers, they also connect deeply to our value of inclusivity by design. We wanted this store to feel like an extension of our values, and we’re proud to be creating a space where our customers can feel represented, comfortable and confident,” said Freeborn.

The brand said it was challenging for them to get mannequins to fit their extensive size range from 3XS to 4X, so the pop-up will feature a Visual Size Guide that’s a real-life expression celebrating all sizes.

If you want to get your hands on a pair, or two, of rompers for the holidays, then you’ll have to check it out when it opens on Friday, November 19 at Coquitlam Centre, about an hour from Vancouver by car or SkyTrain.