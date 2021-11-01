As temps begin to drop and we prepare for snow (or if you’re on the West Coast, an obscene about of rainfall), our minds turn to keep cosy without compromising style.

We’ve rounded up some of our fave boots to stay warm this winter.

Maguire Porto



Stay on-trend while keeping each step supported with these boots from Montreal-based Maguire. You’ll adore these water-resistant Porto boots ($260) boasting a slight heel and lug sole to provide additional grip, while a sheepskin insole keeps you oh-so-warm.

These ethically produced boots seamlessly add to any wardrobe and are available in classic slate and black (which is available in both suede and leather)!

Available at Maguire stores or online.

Native Shoes Johnny TrekLite Bloom



Make strides, literally and figuratively, in sustainability whenever you reach for these bold hued Johnny TrekLite Bloom boots ($150). The sole is crafted with repurposed algae while a brushed microfleece lining keeps your feet warm.

We love the impressively grippy sole that are suitable for a variety of terrains, while plant-based design easily rinses off with water, no matter how dirty they get. These lightweight lace-up wonders are available in both an eye-catching pink and green.

Available at Native Shoe stores or online.

Poppy Barley The Chelsea



No footwear collection is complete without the classic Chelsea boot and we’ve been eying the best-selling version from Canadian-brand Poppy Barley ($298). Designed with functionality in mind, the rubber sole supports each step you take while a water-resistant leather make this the ideal addition to any #ootd, rain or shine.

Find boots hard to fit? Fret not! Not only are these boots available in classic hues (grey, brown and black) and an extensive size run, they are also customizable by width (narrow, medium and wide)!

Available at Poppy Barley stores or online.

Baffin Jess



Looking to face the elements? Upgrade your cold-weather footwear game with these tundra-tested boots ($220) from outdoor brand Baffin. Boasting a classic lace-up design, the Jess Boot is designed to take on both frozen and snow-covered landscapes while snowshoe compatibility offers versatility to any winter enthusiast.

Gear up worry-free in either the white or black colourway knowing that a fully waterproof and thick rubber outsole will keep you protected throughout all of your adventures.

Available at Hudson Bay stores or online.

Dr. Martens x Herschel Supply Co. Combs II



What do you get when you combine the iconic Dr. Martens brand with Vancouver fave Herschel Supply Co.? The Combs II ($180), a boot designed with classic Dr. Martens sensibility with thoughtful Canadian touches. Boasting a classic Dr. Marten combat boot silhouette and the same extra-durable nylon used in Hershel Supply Co. bags and accessories.

Available at Hudson Bay stores or online.

La Canadienne Felix



Lace-up and get ready to take on the great outdoors with these ethically made booties from La Canadienne. The Felix ($595) is sure to make a statement at your next outing, featuring a shearling exterior cuff, soft Italian crafted leather and both lace-up and buckle closures.

Match any cold weather outfit with either the white or brown colour while matte black hardware keeps these booties trend-driven and in season.

Available at Hudson Bay stores or online.

Olang Ginger



Ideal for anyone looking to explore harsh weather conditions, Olang specializes in winter boots designed with high traction on ice and snow. A multi-layer insole crafted with wool keeps you warm while stainless steel studs provide extra grip and a cemented sole helps the boots keep their shape.

Our choice pick is the Ginger boot ($355) as a fun and functional way to showcase your style. The cow-print pattern shows off your fashion (and animal instincts).

Available online.

Sorel Emelie II Zip



Step up your boot collection with this charming pair of zip bootie ($180). Available in five easy-to-wear neutral hues, these waterproof bootie will effortlessly pair with your fave pair of jeans or leggings no matter what the forecast is. You’ll adore the versatile and sleek almond-toe shape while side zip closures make putting these on a breeze.

Available online.