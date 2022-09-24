City officials say closure of Vancouver open-air bar is of their own doing

After The Keefer Yard announced it would close because it couldn’t get a permit, the City says there’s more to the story.

The Keefer Yard announced in an Instagram post that they were “unsuccessful in landing the permit we needed to keep our doors open.”

While The Keefer Bar will remain open, the outdoor space with mini golf is set to close.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Keefer Yard (@thekeeferyard)

According to Andrea Law, General Manager of Development, Buildings and Licensing, City staff had been working with the operator of The Keefer Yard since early 2021 on their application for a development permit for the covered patio.

“Staff raised early in the process that the temporary structure that has been erected on site does not comply with the City’s Building Bylaw,” the City said. “Senior City staff also met with the operator and the architect as recently as early September in the aim of finding solutions.”

A week ago, Vancouver Fire Rescue Services “conducted an inspection of the property and issued an order to discontinue cooking and use of space heaters in the temporary structure.”

According to the City, “those activities posed a serious and immediate risk of fire and the operator had previously been issued multiple notices of violation.”

The order to the Fire Chief pertained to the fire hazards only.So, The Keefer Yard had to comply with those requirements.

Once they complied, “they could have continued to operate the patio while pursuing a resolution of the Building Bylaw issues,” said the City.

Daily Hive has contacted The Keefer Yard for more information and will update this story.

