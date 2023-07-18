A virtually guided immersive art installation just opened in Metro Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Put your overalls on! An immersive experience involving an art installation, technology, and music has arrived in Metro Vancouver.

Nix’s Tatam, presented by Invictus Events and Chaos Club Digital, is running from July 13 to 25 at the Creekwood Studios in Burnaby.

The event is led by an animated guide called “nix,” which is created by projection-mapping technology and will create a reflective experience for the attendees through storytelling.

The main attraction of this event is an evolving art installation by visual artist Pekoe Leslie, best known for his work “Holes,” a negative-space concept.

“[Tatam] is a night of drama, scale, emotion, and self-discovery,” Leslie said in a release. “I have created an experience and alternate reality that invites all who attend to enter into a free space where that inner child can be unleashed.”

This limited-attendance event will host 30 to 50 guests each night and equip them with materials like paints, brushes, overalls, and markers. The attendees will have the opportunity to shape the artwork through collective expression as they go through each personalized session.

Guests will also get a chance to enjoy cocktails, experience music, engage in conversation with others, and reflect on the collective artwork during intervals.

The organizers also recommend wearing something comfortable to the event as everyone will have coverings for their clothes and shoes to fully engage with the art installation.

The event kicked off on July 13 in collaboration with Soho House, a member-only social club. Currently, the event is sold out but will be coming back with more tickets next week.

Tickets for Tatam are available online and cost $150 plus taxes.

When: July 13 to 25, 2023

Time: 7 to 11 pm

Where: 3819 Still Creek Avenue, Burnaby

Tickets: Get them online